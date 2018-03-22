× Moline man dies after being thrown from his vehicle in crash on I-74

MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline man who was thrown from his vehicle on the I-74 off ramp from eastbound John Deere Rd. was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital Thursday morning.

Police found the 21-year-old, whose name is being withheld until family is notified, lying in the I-74 roadway shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 22.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the Moline Fire Department transported him to UnityPoint Clinic.

He appeared to have had traumatic injuries from the crash, according to police.

Moline Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or events leading up the crash to contact Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.