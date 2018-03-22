Local Sterling businesses receive immigration compliance training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois-- The constant changes on Federal Immigration policy has left many in confusion including local employers.

On Thursday morning, The Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, the Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce and State Representative Tony McCombie presented an Employer Compliance Training to update local businesses on immigration policy.

"For a time there were a lot of executive orders coming out and you’re not exactly sure what does that mean? What does that mean for me? What does that mean for my business," said Rebecca Munoz-Ripley, Executive Director of YWCA of the Sauk Valley.

Munoz-Ripley says the Sterling community has a largely populated Latino/Hispanic community. Many businesses employing DACA recipients and those on work visas.

"As a regular person living in rural North Western Illinois without tons of resources around, it's really difficult to keep up to know what we're supposed to do or not to do," said Munoz Ripley.

Employers got a refresh course on how to correctly fill out I-9 employee forms. They also provided guidelines on how to work with Immigration officials or ICE if they were to enter their business.

"(You) can't have a federal agent coming into your business demanding information without a federal warrant," said State Representative, Tony McCombie.

McCombie said it's a difficult situation for employers of immigrants while Federal polices still hang in the air.

"As a business owner you want to be in compliance, you want to do the right thing and you don't want to be penalized either," said McCombie.