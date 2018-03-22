× Iowa youth coach who recorded boys changing clothes won’t get pre-trial release

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal magistrate won’t free before trial an Iowa youth basketball coach who’s accused of secretly recording some of his players undressing.

U.S. Magistrate Kelly Mahoney ruled that 42-year-old Greg Stephen didn’t pose a flight risk but did pose a danger to the community, after a video hearing Wednesday . Prosecutors had asked the judge to keep the ex-Iowa Barnstormers co-director in custody. Stephen was arrested last week on a charge of knowingly transporting child pornography.

Court documents say Stephen has acknowledged taking secret videos of three players disrobing in a hotel bathroom in Illinois in January. He’s told investigators he recorded the adolescents in an attempt to monitor their physical development.

A trial date hasn’t been set.