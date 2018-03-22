× Davenport Police respond to three separate shots fired calls Thursday Morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Davenport Police say they responded to three shots fired calls on March 22, all before noon, and police say they don’t believe the incidents are related.

The first call came in at 8:47 A.M. in the area of 1400 Farnam Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found casings, and determined that one house had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses there reported a smaller red car as possibly being involved. Detectives are following up on that incident.

The next call was at 8:53 A.M. Police arrived on the scene at 3500 Rockingham Road. Officers say witnesses heard possible gunshots and described a man firing into the air while driving a light color pickup truck. No casings were located and no damage was found. Police are continuing to investigate that incident as well.

The third call was reported at 10:29 A.M. It happened near 800 East Kimberly Road. Officers arrived on the scene and canvassed the area. Witnesses described a male subject firing a gun out of a small silver four door sedan while traveling westbound on Kimberly Road. Officers did locate casings.

No injuries are reported in any of the shootings. Police are still investigating all three incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125.