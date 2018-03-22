Chef Scott: Bangers and mash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – It's very British. It's also a very old, traditional meal.

Chef Brad Scott knows a thing or two about Bangers and Mash.

"It gets its name from adding moisture to the sausage so when you hit the oil it bangs," says Chef Scott, the head of Scott Community College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

So let's get started:

1. In a bowl, add 1 cup of rolled oats to 1 pound of ground pork sausage

2. Add 1 pinch of dry mustard

3. Add 1 pinch of red chili flakes

4. Add Kosher salt

5. Add 1 pinch of black pepper

6. Add 1/4 cup of stout beer

7. Mix together with your hands

8. Add 1/4 cup corn oil to a hot pan

9. Make four quarter pound patties

10. Place on the pan once the oil is hot

11. Fry for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until crispy

12. Remove sausage from pan

13. Add 2 Tbsp of flour to pan, mixing with oil and sausage fat to make a roux

14. Add 1/4 cup per person of diced onions

15. Add 1 cup beef stock per person after the roux is dark and the onions carmelized

16. Stir into a consistent texture

17. Add patties to the pan

18. Add 1 cup of mashed potatoes per person to a plate

19. Serve two patties per person, ladling the roux over it

"And that is some rib-sticking food, old school style," says Chef Scott.

"Enjoy!"