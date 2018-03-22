Beal earns back to back Ms. Basketball honor

Posted 10:15 pm, March 22, 2018, by

Rock Island's Brea Beal is Illinois' Ms. Basketball for the 2nd straight season.  The Rock Island junior becomes just the 4th player to earn the award in back to back seasons.  Annawan's Jayde VanHyfte finishes 2nd, Rock Island's Chrislyn Carr takes 10th.