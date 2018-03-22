× Augustana academic building re-opens after being placed on lockdown, no threat found

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois – Sorenson Hall at Augustana College was placed on lockdown on March 22 for about an hour while the Rock Island police and fire departments investigated contents of an envelope found, according to college spokesperson Ashleigh Johnston.

She said that classes were not interrupted, that the lockdown was specific to the one building on campus, and that students were able to move freely throughout the building during the duration of the lockdown.

The investigation lead officials to determine that there was no threat, and that there was never any immediate danger to students.

The building was re-opened after about an hour.

Sorenson Hall is home to the college’s mailing center, business office, public safety office, ITS department, and several other departments. There are also classes held in Sorenson Hall.

Information on the contents of the envelope that initiated the lockdown was not immediately released to the public at this time.