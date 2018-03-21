Underwater explosion in the Mississippi clears bridge pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA, Illinois -- It wasn't quite as spectacular as the March 9 full demolition of the Savanna-Sabula bridge, but the underwater explosion of one of the remaining concrete bridge piers late last week was pretty compelling in its own right.

While the big show was dropping the steel truss and bridge deck into the Mississippi River below, work - including explosives - continues to remove tons of concrete and rebar from the riverbed.

The Illinois DOT says work to remove the concrete piers will continue for the next several weeks.

Metal, concrete and other debris is being removed from the river and put on barges for scrap, keeping the navigation channel clear for barge traffic.

The bridge, built in 1932 and infamous for its narrow lanes and metal grid bridge deck, is being replaced by a new $80.6 U.S. 52-Illinois 64 bridge.

City officials say work is wrapping up to get the new bridge open and it should be available for travel later this spring.