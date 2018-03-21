× Thursday is your week’s best… Wintry mix still on track for Saturday

Brighter skies we enjoyed today will promise a clear and cold night as overnight lows dip around the upper 20s. Given the wind will be near calm, a touch of frost can’t be ruled out in spots.

That takes us to the week’s best as we’ll continue with the sunshine and highs on Thursday climbing in the lower 50s.

Clouds will slowly increase from west to east late that night into Friday as the well advertised system from the west tracks on in. No doubt, this will bring a wet and wind chilly event starting as early as Friday evening and continue into Saturday. This system still expected to start in the form of rain followed by a mix to even a change over to wet accumulating snowfall mainly for a small portion of our area especially on Saturday. Where that band of snowfall takes place is still too early in this forecast. I’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

