Senator Duckworth meets with members of Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON D.C. – Members of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce attended a meeting with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on March 21.

They discussed economic development and infrastructure priorities, according to a press release.

Those priorities included the Chicago to Quad Cities passenger rail project.

“It was great to speak with the Quad Cities Chamber about how I can help support development throughout the region,” Senator Duckworth said. “I look forward to working together in our shared goals to boost the Quad Cities economy through investments in infrastructure and transportation systems that will bring new opportunities for local businesses and working families alike.”

Duckworth has also been a vocal advocate for the Rock Island Arsenal, which is seen as an economic engine for the Quad Cities area. Recently, she joined a group of bipartisan senators to help ensure long-term success for the facility.