Moline group opens international food pantry for refugees

MOLINE, Illinois-- All week World Relief Moline has prepared to stock shelves with foods from around the globe.

The food is for refugees from war torn or politically unstable countries most coming from Myanmar and Burma.

World Relief Moline opened an international food pantry last month, to provide refugees staple ingredients they couldn't find in other local food banks.

"This is a way they can feel secure about their food and also feel at home in a foreign place with foreign food while in financial need," said Mae Rezuk, who runs the food pantry.

Organizers say they get their funds from another local organization called Project Now. They go shopping to local African and Burmese shops in the area.

Rezuk says they've served more than 50 families with a couple bags of food.

The food pantry helps them adjust to a new life in the Quad Cities.

"Being able to cook and eat foods that you recognize from the country that you left, it's just one way of being a welcoming community," said Amy Rowell, World Relief Moline Director.

The next food pantry time will open on Monday March 26th. The organization is also looking for volunteers to help out with sorting and helping open the pantry.

World Relief Moline is located on 1852 16th St. Moline, Illinois. Phone number is 309-764-2279 hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.