Geneseo accepts invitation join the Western Big 6

GENESEO, Illinois – The Geneseo school board has accepted an invitation to join the Western Big 6. The announcement was made on March 21, 2018.

The Maple Leafs will join the conference for all sports starting during the 2019-2020 school year.

The decision was made after a 5-0 vote. They will be the first to join the conference since it was formed in 1969.

The leafs could be joined by Sterling as well. A decision for the Golden Warriors is expected very soon.