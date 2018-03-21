× Dubuque man accused of pummeling, burning woman

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A man has been accused of punching a woman, hitting her with a baseball bat and burning her while holding her at his Dubuque home.

Court records say 43-year-old Lonnie Vandamme Jr. is charged with assault, false imprisonment and related crimes. Dubuque County Jail records say Vandamme remained in custody Wednesday, pending $50,000 cash bail. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Court records say she told police the beatings occurred Wednesday and Thursday last week after they argued. She said he also menaced her with a knife and threatened to kill her. Records say she suffered burns, a broken eye socket, a broken rib and severe body bruising.

Vandamme is scheduled to be in Dubuque County Court on Thursday.