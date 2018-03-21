× Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2016 incident that put Davenport West on lockdown

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A 22-year-old Davenport man will serve 7 years in prison for a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Davion Burge was arrested on September 14, 2016 for possessing a Walthar .22 caliber rifle, model M-4, as he walked near West High School in Davenport.

When he was approached by police, he ran and hid in a nearby apartment complex.

The high school was placed on lockdown for approximately an hour while police searched for the man. Once in custody, police learned Burge was also in possession of a 9-millimeter pistol, as well as ammunition for both guns.

Burge admitted he broke into a home and stole the weapons and the ammunition earlier that day.

Burge was prohibited from possessing firearms as he has two prior felony burglary convictions and a felony conviction for escape.

He was sentenced to 84 months in prison on March 20, and will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He will also pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund.