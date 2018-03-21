Suspected bombing suspect in Austin is dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas – The suspect accused of setting off a string of violent devices in the Austin, Texas area is dead after police say he detonated a device, killing himself. This happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Sources say the suspect was identified using surveillance video from a FedEx store where one of the packages was sent.

The FBI tracked the suspect's cell phone to a Red Roof Inn. Police say he tried to get away, police opened fire, and the suspect detonated an explosive device.

The suspect is believed to be behind at least five bombs that killed two people and injured several others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.