× Voters cast their ballots for County Sheriff during the Illinois Primary

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois – Voters spent the day casting their ballots across Rock Island County, and they have narrowed down the race for Rock Island County Sheriff.

The race for the Democratic spot on the ticket was between current Sheriff Gerry Bustos and former Sheriff Jeff Boyd.

In 2014, then-sheriff Boyd resigned amid an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office into the stalking and harassment of a woman he had met at a local gym.

Boyd entered into a plea deal, and plead guilty to attempted misconduct involving cyber stalking, a misdemeanor.

On March 20, 2018, Bustos beat Boyd with 80% of the votes votes.

Bustos will now face lone Republican candidate Keko Martinez in the general election.

At the same time, residents in Whiteside County selected the person they want to have represent the Republican party on the ticket for Sheriff. In that race, four Republicans challenged each other. Kristopher Schmidt, Tim Fisher, Clark Mortensen Jr, and Michael Lewis faced off. In the end, Schmidt won the race with 41 % of the vote.

See full election results HERE.