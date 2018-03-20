Trial date set for woman who police say delivered deadly dose of heroine to a Moline man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Lisa Zeppuhar didn't sleep last night. She has been waiting for this day ever since her son, 30-year-old Manuel Rico overdosed on heroine and died.

"I didn't know when this day would was ever going to get here, but it's finally got here. We're ready," says Zeppuhar.

Family and friends gather outside the Rock Island County Justice Center in shirts with Rico's face, reading "Justice for Monnie, you will be held accountable". The team has one goal, getting justice for Manuel.

25-year-old Kayla Kundert went in front of a judge for the first time on Tuesday, charged with drug induced homicide. It's a charge Moline Detective Michael Griffin has only seen twice in his career.

"The allegation is she delivered a substance containing fentanyl to Manuel Rico on December 8 or 9. Rico then used it, and as a result of using it, Manuel Rico died," says Detective Griffin.

Kundert could face up to 30 years behind bars for allegedly delivering Rock the deadly drug dose.

"My son lost his life. She's still here. 30 years would be good with me," says Zeppuhar.

On Tuesday Kundert waved her preliminary hearing rights, and her court date is set for May 7.

This family in uniform stands together with one message.

"We are here today not only for justice for my son, but also to help get the message out to our community that you will be held accountable if the drugs you sell causes someone to die. You are going to be held accountable, and that's what we hope to see at the end of this journey," says Zeppuhar.

The approach is to punish the dealer to bring about justice for the ones left behind.

"Things are changing. It's here in the Quad Cities now, and I hope you think about what you're doing because you will be held accountable," says Zeppuhar.