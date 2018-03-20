Strange ‘Loch Ness-type thing’ washes ashore on Georgia beach

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. – The carcass of what appears to be a strange sea creature was discovered by a boater on a Georgia beach Friday, WJAX reports.

Jeff Warren said he saw the animal Friday afternoon at the Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Warren told WJAX he initially thought the animal was a dead seal, but after looking closer he described it as more of a “Loch Ness-type thing.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said some sea animals decompose in a such a way that they can resemble a plesiosaur, adding that basking sharks can appear to have a long neck and tiny head when they decompose.

There is no official word so far on what the creature is.