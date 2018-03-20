× Police chase winds through Davenport, reaches speeds of up to 100 mph

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Police were led on a high speed chase that wound through Davenport on March 20. The chase ended with a crash near the intersection at Ridgewood Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue.

Scanner traffic said that at times, the fleeing vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 MPH.

Ambulances were called to the scene, but there is no word on the extent of any injuries, or if people not involved in the chase were hurt in the crash.

