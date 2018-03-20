Package bomb meant for Austin explodes at FedEx near San Antonio

(CNN) — An explosion occurred overnight inside a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.

Based on preliminary information gathered at the scene, there could be a connection with the four recent Austin explosions, Lee said.

“We suspect it is related to our investigation,” Lee said.

No injuries have been reported in the explosion at FedEx, ATF spokeswoman Nicole Strong said. She said the ATF could not confirm that this explosion is associated with the Austin blasts.

The ATF’s Houston field division is at the FedEx facility in Schertz, the agency said on Twitter.

Police in Austin, aided by federal and state forces, are combing for clues to find the serial bomber behind the explosions.

But so far, there’s no word on any suspect or motive.

With the community alarmed and no clear answers, law enforcement is getting more manpower and resources to investigate the blasts that have killed two people and injured four others.

Many minority residents in Austin have been on edge since the bombings started, as the first three bombings killed or wounded minorities who received packages at their doors. Police have not discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility those bombings could be hate crimes.

The fourth explosion injured two white males, who were injured by a device left on the side of a road and triggered by a tripwire.

“The use of a tripwire is far less discriminating than leaving parcel bombs at residences and suggests that the latest victims were not specifically targeted,” the global think tank Stratfor Threat Lens said.

The use of a tripwire suggests that the bomb maker is perhaps more sophisticated and capable of making a more complex bomb, law enforcement and analysts have said.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the blasts is at a total of $115,000.

Timeline of the bombings