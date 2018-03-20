× Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-280 exit ramp

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A motorcyclist has died of injuries from a single vehicle crash on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Rd. this Tuesday morning.

A construction crew arriving to work shortly before 3 a.m. on March 20 discovered the accident. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded.

The driver was transported to Genesis, East, where they died a short time later.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until family is notified.