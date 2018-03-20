× Local communities vote on sales tax increases to benefit public safety and education in Primary Election

ILLINOIS – Several local communities voted on tax referendums during the Illinois Primary Elections on March 20.

In Henry County, a half-percent sales tax was approved. The tax means anyone who buys gas, eats at a restaurant or stays at a hotel in Henry county will need to pay a little more.

The tax money will be used to improve public safety. The Sheriff’s department plans to update equipment and hire more deputies as a result of the tax increase.

The vote to approve the tax was 61% YES to 39% NO.

In West Carroll, voters were in favor of a half-cent sales tax that will benefit education in the area. That vote was 58% YES to 42% NO.

Meanwhile, a public safety tax was not passed in Bureau County. That vote was much closer, with 3,515 voters voting YES and 3,525 voters voting NO to the half-cent increase.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that the Bureau County public safety tax was passed. The story has been corrected.