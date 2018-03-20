× John Deere Road head-to-head traffic to begin Thursday

MOLINE, Illinois — Beginning the evening of Thursday, March 22 the westbound lanes of John Deere Road will be moved head-to-head with the eastbound lanes, allowing for construction work.

This move is part of the third-and-final year of construction on the massive $51 million project to improve and expand one of the city’s major thoroughfares. The project began in 2016 with the reconfiguration of the 41st Street intersection. Last year, crews removed and replaced eastbound lanes and did intersection improvements between 38th and 70th streets.

During this year’s construction, temporary pavement and barriers will help separate the head-to-head traffic. Dedicated left-turn only lanes will also be added at the intersections of 41st Street, 53rd Street, 60th Street and 70th Street. Temporary traffic signals have also been installed.

The changeover to head-to-head traffic is scheduled to start around 10 p.m. on Thursday. There will be periodic closures during that time, but none should be longer than 15 minutes.

This configuration is expected to last through the entirety of this construction season. Project completion is targeted for mid-October.