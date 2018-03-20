Ives creates challenge for Republican party in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Illinois voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, March 20 to take part in the Illinois primary. The race many people are focused on is the gubernatorial primary.

We had Breakfast With...the former Chairman of the Rock Island County Republicans, Bill Bloom, Tuesday, March 13, on Good Morning Quad Cities. Bloom says a challenger like state representative Jeanne Ives can sometimes be good for a party as a whole, but it can also create friction in the party. Ives is going up against current Governor Bruce Rauner.

"In particular in Illinois, we like to save our ammunition for the main event," Bloom said. "It can be good to have an incumbent if it results in a deeper discussion of the issues. There has been a little bit of mudslinging in that race, and that's kind of been a disappointment."

On the democratic side, six candidates are facing off in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. To see all the candidates, click here.

The chairman of the Rock Island County Democrats is personally supporting J.B. Prizker in his bid for Governor. We had Breakfast With...him Friday, March 16. A We Ask America poll from January of 2018, had Pritzker up 13 % on second place candidate, Daniel Biss.

