× GMQC salutes farmers on National Agriculture Day

Today is National Agriculture Day! Special thanks to Gary Bein of Davenport, Iowa for the nice note last week inviting us to help spotlight the hard working men and women in agriculture!

He said it’s a great time to “pay tribute to the people that feed the world.” Honestly, I couldn’t think of a better reason than that. So, all morning long we’re broadcasting live from the Derrer’s farm in rural Rock Island County, talking all about farming and why it’s such a rewarding career and way of life.

Not to mention, they have a calf just born this week! What a way to wake up…with a great new addition to the farm.

Enjoy! And if you get the chance today, be sure to thank a farmer for their hard work. If we didn’t have agriculture, it’s safe to say, we wouldn’t live the life we enjoy!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen