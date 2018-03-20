× Father, son, and woman sentenced for Davenport credit union robberies

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people have been imprisoned for their roles in Davenport credit union robberies.

The Quad-City Times reports that 60-year-old Kevin Denney, of Davenport, and 32-year-old Cynthia Niebuhr-Hartley, of Muscatine, were sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. The judge gave both 28 months in prison and ordered Denney to pay more than $24,500 in restitution and Niebuhr-Hartley to pay nearly $6,000.

Denney’s son, David Denney, also has pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Court documents say various combinations of the three were involved in robbing an Ascentra Credit Union office in August 2016 and a Vibrant Credit Union office in November 2016 and again on March 30 last year.