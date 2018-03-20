Fareway: Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makes: 8 servings

Total Time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers

1 pound lean ground beef

1 cup onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tbsp. seasoned salt

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 can crushed tomatoes

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

Cut tops off bell peppers and remove all seeds and membranes.

In a large skillet, saute onion until translucent, then add ground beef. Season with seasoned salt and continue cooking until beef is cooked through; add garlic. Mix beef mixture, rice and quinoa together and stuff into hollow peppers.

Mix crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, and cayenne together.

Add half of the sauce to the bottom of the crockpot.

Add peppers and cover with remaining sauce.

Cook on high in crockpot for 4 hours, or until peppers are tender.