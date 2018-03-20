× Early turnout gives Rock Island County voters a jump start on Illinois Primary

ROCK ISLAND –

Illinois Primary voters were lining up at precincts on Tuesday, March 20. That’s where polls remain open until 7 p.m. in Rock Island County.

Inside First Baptist Church, they logged more than 200 votes by 11 a.m.

“There’s a lot of change that needs to be going on in Illinois,” said voter Todd Schmit. “Right now, Illinois is towards the bottom, and we need to pick ourselves back up.”

Many voters had already cast their ballots with early voting. Numbers are up some 30% over the 2014 primary in Rock Island County.

“You hope that your vote will matter, and it can turn things around,” said voter Geralyn McEvoy. “You hope for the best.”

Shirley and Bob Lawrence were among those voting on Tuesday morning at the church.

“If you don’t vote, you have no say in anything,” Bob said. “At least you can speak up and say something.”