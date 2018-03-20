× Davenport police investigating shots fired incident

DAVENPORT – Police were called to an area near 37th and Bridge, west of Dahl Ford, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, after reports of shots fired. They say they found some damage in the area once they arrived on scene.

Police also say there was a car crash near the scene that may have been related to the shots fired incident.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. WQAD will update this post as more information becomes available.