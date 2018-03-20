× Cool spring air continues… Tracking next weather system for the weekend

May not have been the best first day of Spring as we had a bit of a chill out there with highs only around the 40 degree mark. The high veil of clouds we’ve seen today will linger into tonight as overnight lows drop once again around the upper 20s.

We’ll bring back a bit more sunshine both Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures climbing from the upper 40s to the lower 50s during that period.

Clouds will quickly be on the increase starting Friday as a new weather system moves in from the west. Rain is still on track to arrive Friday night before being mixed with snow into Saturday. Some areas could still see a change over to all snow that day too, but data is limited right now. So, we’ll get a better fix on it in the next couple of days. Stay tuned!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

