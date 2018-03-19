One killed in Davenport motorcycle accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - One person was killed after a motorcycle accident at the corner of Pine Street and 38th Place that happened around 7:20 Sunday night.

Police say a motorcyclist was speeding while driving south on Pine Street, when they lost control of the bike. The motorcyclist hit a car going eastbound on 38th Place, while trying to turn north on Pine Street.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The victim's name has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt.