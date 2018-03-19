Manhunt underway after 3 people shot in Taylorville, IL

TAYLORVILLE, Illinois — Illinois State Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are in the midst of a manhunt for a man suspected of shooting three people and is considered armed and dangerous, KTVI news in St. Louis is reporting.

One of the people shot was a 13-year-old child, police reported. The attack occurred in a residential neighborhood of Taylorville, a city of about 12,000 southeast of Springfield and northwest of St. Louis.

According to a press release sent to the station, all three victims were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield area hospitals for treatment.

The man wanted in connection to the shootings is 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kennedy was last seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab truck, with Illinois registration 2363510B. He may be headed back to the Southern Illinois area.

WRSP says one victim has a valid Order of Protection against Kennedy. This has been an ongoing domestic violence situation.