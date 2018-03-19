Manhole work could cause traffic delays in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Work on manholes in Davenport will force several lane closures on a couple of downtown’s busiest streets beginning the evening of Monday, March 19.

Starting Monday, the right northbound lane of Brady Street will be closed between River Drive and 2nd Street and 2nd Street between Main and Brady will be down to one lane as well. Drivers will need to be cautious because the turn lane from 2nd to head north on Brady will be used for both turning and through traffic.

Delays are expected, especially on 2nd Street, so drivers may want to find an alternative route if possible.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, April 9.