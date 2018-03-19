Local Illinois Republican: Governor Rauner has a ‘broader appeal’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Former Rock Island County Republican Chairman Bill Bloom says it's time for his party to come together, no matter who wins the Illinois Primary Tuesday, March 20.

In the gubernatorial primary, candidate and current state representative Jeanne Ives is facing off against current Governor Bruce Rauner.

"I think Jeanne Ives is a very principled conservative candidate," Bloom said Tuesday during our Breakfast With...conversation. "Governor Rauner possibly has a broader appeal across the middle of the political spectrum, and whoever wins that primary, I'm going to support them."

On the democratic side, six candidates are squaring off in the gubernatorial primary. Sunday, March 18, candidate J.B. Pritzker visited a Chicago church with Secretary of State Jesse White. Pritzker said the millions of dollars he's spent on the race is already worth it.

Challenger Chris Kennedy though, says a vote for Pritzker is another vote for the Democratic machine. Despite the knock, Rock Island County Democratic Chair Doug House is personally supporting Pritzker in Tuesday's primary.

"He has been traveling around the state extensively, both around the state and at the grass roots level but also from our elected officials and institutional politics types of things and labor moves, those types of things," House said Friday, March 16 during our Breakfast WIth...conversation.

Daniel Biss is another contender in Tuesday's Democratic gubernatorial primary. In a We Ask America Poll from January of this year, Pritzker had a 13% lead on second place candidate Biss. The other three candidates running are Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, and Robert Marshall.

