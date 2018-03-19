First severe outbreak of the year: sign of an active season ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring officially begins Tuesday, but it appears Mother Nature will get a jump start on spring, severe weather today.

There is a significant risk of severe weather for places like Nashville, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Tupelo, and Atlanta. Late this afternoon, a few strong tornadoes are possible.

It's primetime for severe weather in the southern states with "severe weather season" moving north with every week. By late-May and early-June, we're in the most dangerous time for severe weather and it looks like it could be an active one.

We're in a La Nina pattern, which has cooler waters over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Spring seasons with a La Nina tend to bring more severe weather and tornadoes to the Plains and Midwest. Just another reason to be ready for severe weather this year. The StormTrack 8 Weather App is a perfect thing to keep you and your family safe.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

