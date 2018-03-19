Everything YOU Need to Know Ahead of Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Illinois Primary Election is Tuesday, March 20th and WQAD News 8 is getting you ready to vote.

Last week on Good Morning Quad Cities, we had a Special Edition of "Breakfast With..." the leaders of the Rock Island County Democratic and Republican Parties as well as the three candidates in the Rock Island County Sheriff's Race. For the full interviews, click the links below:

INTERVIEW: Rock Island County Republican Leader Bill Bloom

INTERVIEW: Rock Island County Democratic Chair Doug House

INTERVIEW: Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos

INTERVIEW: Rock Island County Sheriff Candidate Jeff Boyd

INTERVIEW: Rock Island County Sheriff Candidate Keko Martinez

The polls are open on Tuesday, March 20th from 6am to 7pm. To find your polling place, click here.

For more stories from WQAD News 8 about the Illinois Primary, click here.