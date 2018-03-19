Even though Spring begins Tuesday, the weekend could be wintry again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring begins at 11:15am CDT Tuesday morning. But it won't feel much like it because mostly cloudy skies will keep us in the lower 40s.

And as we head into the weekend, there's a chance we could have more snow mix in with the rain. The timing of this will change (as will the temperature pattern), but it looks like Friday night into Saturday has our best chance.

It all depends on where low pressure develops and tracks this weekend. That is almost impossible to pinpoint here on Monday, but it's something we'll track as we head through the week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen