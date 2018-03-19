× Cooler spring days ahead… Mixed bag of weather anticipated this weekend

I’M BACK!! A very pleasant spring day it turned out to be as temperatures topped around the low to mid 50s. A bit breezy it has been from time to time today and I expect that to continue right through tonight as the overnight low dips around the upper 20s.

The scattered high cloudiness will linger through the night into tomorrow, when at the same time a brisk northeast wind will aid in cooling our daytime highs in the 40s.

40s will be common even on Wednesday before temperatures rise into the lower 50s for the rest of the work week.

We’ll stay dry for most of this week until a system pulls in from the west and brings a few rain showers Friday. By Saturday, that same rain could mix or change over to accumulating snow for a portion of the area. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here