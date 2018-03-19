× All you need to know about Tuesday’s Illinois primary

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — There’s a lot at stake in the Illinois 2018 primary election on Tuesday, March 20th. The primary will decide November’s Democratic and Republican nominees for state offices including governor and attorney general. It will also set the candidates for all 18 of Illinois’s congressmen in the U.S. House. State House and Senate races are also on the ballot. And of course, so are local Rock Island County races.

If you’re already registered, you may vote in any Illinois precinct today, Monday, March 19.

If you’re not yet registered, can still do so when you vote on the day of the primary, Tuesday, March 20 – but you can only do so at your precinct.

Find your polling place by clicking HERE.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters who are in line when polls close at 7 p.m. or at any other time between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday have a right to cast a ballot.

Voters have the right to take up to two hours unpaid time off from work to vote.

Anyone who can’t read, has a disability or has trouble understanding English may ask for help from anyone other than their employer or union.

178 teams of assistant attorneys general and investigators will be monitoring the election. Anyone who encounters illegal or suspected improper activity also may call her office.

Illinois is an open primary state, meaning you don’t have to declare a formal party affiliation—you just have to declare which party you’d like to affiliate with for this particular primary.

Find more details about registration, voter precincts, and sample ballots at the Rock Island County Clerk’s website.

Here are two non-partisan guides for you to better inform yourself on the candidates and their positions:

-candidates’ responses to questions from the Better Government Association

-candidates’ positions and endorsements, by the Illinois League of Women Voters

Watch all our GMQC team’s in-depth interviews with both Democratic and Republican candidates in the Rock Island County races.