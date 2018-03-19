A fourth bomb in Austin on Sunday night leaves two injured, Texas capital on edge

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men were injured in yet another explosion in Texas’ capital around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 18 in a southwest neighborhood known as Travis County – far from the previous three in the eastern part of the city.

Authorities could not say if it a package bomb like the earlier ones, but they are working under the belief that this incident is connected to the previous explosions.

The latest explosion comes less than a week after police said three package explosions that happened over 10 days were connected. Those explosions killed a man and a teenager, and injured two others.

The victims in those three explosions were African-American or Hispanic. Police have not yet discovered a motive, but have not ruled out the possibility the bombs could be hate crimes

Police said all three of those were likely related and involved packages that had not been mailed or delivered by private carrier but left overnight on doorsteps.

Sunday night’s explosion occurred when two men in their 20s (whose ethnicities have not been released) were biking or pushing their bikes on the side of the road. They were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Manley repeated previously issued warnings for residents not to touch any unexpected packages left at their homes. He urged people within half a mile to stay in their homes and said authorities would keep the surrounding area blocked off at least until daybreak Monday “given the darkness and size of the area that we want to go in and check.”

Authorities are offering an award of $115,00 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the first three explosions.

South by Southwest wrapped up Sunday, but received a bomb threat Saturday, that resulted in the cancellation of a concert featuring The Roots.

Many in Austin have been on edge since the bombings, as some residents of color in the Texas capital say they feel under threat.