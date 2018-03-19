Man dies in Kewanee house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois – A 58-year-old man died in a house fire in the 600 block of Wilbur St. of Kewanee early this Monday morning.

A passerby called authorities upon noticing the house on fire around 1:30 a.m. on March 19.

Fire and police crews arriving on the scene reported that the fire had almost entirely engulfed the first floor of the home and extended to the second.

They were able to remove the victim from the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The cause is undetermined at this time as the investigation is ongoing.