The Score Sunday – H.S. All-Star Showcase, Jordan Delp, Van Hyfte’s, FCA – Katie Bertlesen

The Score Sunday takes a look ahead to the Senior All-Star Showcase Basketball game. Matt Randazzo talks with Jordan Delp about his Pure Sweat Camp and who the camp will benefit. The Van Hyte's have a unique place to practice and we'll take you there. FCA Story of the week features new Sherrard Softball Coach Katie Bertlesen

