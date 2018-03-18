Augustana Junior Guard Nolan Ebel has been named to the d3hoops.com All-American team. Ebel helped guide the Vikings to their 4th straight Elite 8 appearance.
Nolan Ebel earns All-American Staus
-
35 years at St. Ambrose for Ray Shovlain
-
Bureau Valley Falls In Sectional Championship
-
Sterling Newman Advances To Super Sectionals
-
Muscatine Girls Goes On The Road To Get A Win
-
Sterling Newman Gets Big Win Over Kewanee
-
-
North Scott Stays A Top With Win Over North
-
DAVENPORT CENTRAL GETS PAST BURLINGTON
-
Watch: Sterling High School students make hilarious Christmas rap video
-
The Maple Leafs Get Past Ottawa
-
Sherrard Gets Past Orion
-
-
Falcons Get 10 Point Win Over Muscatine
-
Quincy Extends Lead In Western Big 6 With Win Over Rocky
-
Moline Turns Long Road Trip Into A Regional Title