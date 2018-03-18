87 year-old painter helps restore vandalized Ronald Reagan mural

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPICO, Illinois-- Over the weekend Tampico Police said a mural of Ronald Reagan was vandalized.

Police say it happened sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The mural is located across the street of his birthplace at 111 S. Main in Tampico alongside the building where Reagan's father used to work. It featured the accomplishments of the former president.

News of the vandalism left many residents shocked. Local volunteers from Reagan's Birthplace and Museum called one of the original painters of the mural Bud Johnson to help them out.

Johnson had helped Don Kirst, the main painter of the mural create the work of art back in the late 90's.

The artist managed to paint over a large portion of the mural that was spray painted on Sunday morning.

"I'm so thrilled that he cares enough about Tampico to come from Prophetstown and help us out," said Joan Johnson, Curator of the Ronald Reagan Birthplace and Museum.

Police are offering a $200 dollar reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.