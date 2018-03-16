Van Hyfte Sisters improve their basketball game playing in a barn

If you talk about Annawan girls Basketball the name Van Hyfte will come up in the conversation.  Celina, Morgan and Jayde Van Hyfte have etched their names into Bravette history.  The sisters getting a chance to play year round in the family barn, which happens to have a basketball hoop in it.