Quad Cities' only minute-by-minute forecast for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Quad Citians really know how to celebrate! And St. Patrick’s Day may be one of our biggest gatherings. Tens of thousands of spectators will line the streets of Rock Island and Davenport as the annual parade begins at 11:30am Saturday morning.

It looks like we’ll have quite a few clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine for the afternoon. As far as rain goes, we’ll have rain and a wintry mix during the early morning hours, but by 9am, most of that should be done. Dry skies are expected for the parade this year.

Dress warmly though! Temperatures will likely be right around the 40-degree mark.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen