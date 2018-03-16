Old West is coming to life in Davenport this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - You can see the Old West come to life in Davenport this weekend.

Enthusiasts and re-enactors are at the Radission Quad City Plaza. They dress in historical clothing from the mid 1860's to the late 1890's.

The convention includes an Old West Show and Sale. Many vendors will have period clothing, antique books and collectibles.

Re-enactors say it's important to keep the spirit of the Old West alive.

"We loved playing cowboys and Indians when we were kids and I guess were kind of still doing it but only with we shoot competition with real guns and dress the clothes." said John Hoker, from the National Congress of Old West Shootists

This is the third year Davenport has hosted the event.