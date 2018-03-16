NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 1 Craft, 1 Game, 1 Dessert, 1 Drink for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Patrick's Day is TOMORROW! If you haven't figured it out yet, we are very excited about it. So, it shouldn't come to a shock to anyone that we are celebrating all things St. Pat's during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

First, two fun things for the kiddos (and kiddos at heart)! The first thing we made were these Marshmallow Rainbows. All you need are big marshmallows, pipe cleaners, and Froot Loops! Next, using your Froot Loops, you can play this "Minute To Win It" game that is just as challenging as it is hilarious. Click the video above to see who won - Jon or Eric?

Second, Fareway showed us how to make a delicious meal for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday during Good Morning Quad Cities, but what about dessert? I made this Mint Poke Cake to celebrate St. Patrick... and someone else (wink!). Click the video below to see who is turning one year older this weekend! Also, our Producer - Charlie Whiteman - shares his favorite St. Patrick's Day drink recipe for our Cocktail of the Week (recipe below)!