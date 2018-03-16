Local farmers share concerns about possible trade retaliation against tariffs on steel and aluminum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois - Some local farmers say they are worried about possible trade retaliation with President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

On March 16, at the Women in Agriculture Conference in Rock Island, farmers expressed their concerns about soybean exports.

China buys about 60% of the U.S. soybean exports, along with other Asian countries.

Local farmers say some countries are already threatening retaliation.

Krista Swanson, a farmer in the area, says that if the retaliation were imposed, trade partners might cut back on their orders. She said they could even ask other countries to fulfill their production needs.

Brazil and Argentina are the biggest competitors for the United States. The tariffs could open the door for those countries to steal customers that the United States currently exports to.

The tariffs on steel and aluminum that President Trump ordered are scheduled to go into effect next week.