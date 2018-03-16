× Company expansion could mean 100-plus new jobs for Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A medical supply company says its plans for a $20 million facility would bring more than 100 new jobs to Dubuque.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Medline Industries Inc. wants to start construction on the building this summer and begin operating there late next year.

The project is contingent on financial incentives from Dubuque and the state.

Medline Industries has about 480 workers at its current customer service facility in Dubuque. The company opened its first Dubuque location in 2000 with 25 employees.